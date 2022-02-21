Saskatoon MLA Betty Nippi-Albright considering Sask. NDP leadership

Send this page to someone via email

At least one hat is in the ring to become the Saskatchewan NDP’s next leader.

In a series of tweets posted Sunday, Saskatoon Centre MLA Betty Nippi-Albright says she’s considering leadership after now-interim leader Ryan Meili announced he was stepping down last week. Meili will continue as interim leader for the upcoming spring session.

From my heart, thank you to everyone who has reached out over the past few days to encourage me to run for the leadership of the @Sask_NDP. It has been very humbling to hear the faith and support you have in me. This morning, I want to update you on my thoughts.

🧵 [1/4] #skpoli — Betty Nippi-Albright (@BettyNippi) February 20, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The first-term lawmaker highlighted healthcare, education, infrastructure and reconciliation as among her top priorities, and added she intends to announce a final decision on a bid in the coming weeks.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations endorsed Nippi-Albright as a leadership candidate last week, calling her “bold, charismatic, and a strong Treaty First Nations Indigenous voice.”

In her tweets, Nippi-Albright mused on the challenges of running for office in Saskatchewan as a First Nations woman.

“I know because racism is so firmly engrained and because I do not come from a privileged background — it would be extremely difficult to run for leader. And ultimately, for Premier,” she wrote.

Read more: Ryan Meili stepping down as Saskatchewan NDP leader

No other sitting NDP MLA has publicly announced ambitions to run for leader after Meili made his announcement last week.

“There just comes a moment when you know,” Meili said Friday of his decision to resign from party leadership.

“It’s really that larger question about what kind of a voice we need going forward.”

Just a note to take my name out of the consideration for the next leader. First, I know what serving as leader takes as a family. I’m not prepared to be away and sacrifice time like that at this stage of William’s life and our family. #skpoli — Trent Wotherspoon (@WotherspoonT) February 19, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

NDP MLA for Regina Rosemont Trent Wotherspoon also announced last week that he would not be seeking leadership after running for the role in 2013, and in 2018 when Meili was elected leader.