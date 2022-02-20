Saskatoon fire department respond to 2 weekend fires

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Fire department has responded to two fires, one on Friday evening and another Saturday morning.

According to a news release, around 7 p.m. on Friday, the fire department received a report of a garage on fire on the 10 block of Morris Drive.

Upon arriving, firefighters noticed smoke coming from the garage.

It was reported that there was paint, acetylene, oxygen tank and a vehicle inside.

The fire was brought under control at 7:30 p.m.

The release stated the occupant had been doing work inside the garage before the fire.

The origin of the fire was inside the garage where the occupant was working. The cause of the fire was determined to be sparks from a grinder that sparked fire in used rags.

No one was injured. Damage is estimated to be $100,000.

On Saturday, firefighters responded to a small fire inside a house on the 100 block of Avenue M South at 5:11 p.m.

The first fire crew reported light smoke coming from the front window. Crews entered the home and found a fire had occurred in the bedroom and the laundry room.

A fire investigator determined the fire was caused by smoking when an occupant fell asleep.

The occupant used water to extinguish the fire.

Damage is pegged at $2,000.

“Our occupant was lucky to have woken before receiving burns or the fire spread further with devastating outcomes,” the release added.

The fire investigator confirmed smoke alarm records were being maintained by the owner and it appeared the smoke alarm was removed by the occupant.

“Smoke alarms are a life saving device that alert occupants in the early onset of a fire to evacuate safely. Never remove smoke alarms.”