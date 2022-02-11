Menu

Canada

Careless use of a flammable device cause of Saskatoon apartment fire

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 11, 2022 2:29 pm
Heavy smoke was coming from a second-floor suite when firefighters arrived at the apartment building, said the Saskatoon Fire Department. View image in full screen
Heavy smoke was coming from a second-floor suite when firefighters arrived at the apartment building, said the Saskatoon Fire Department. Slavo Kutas / Global News

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation and a pet cat was killed after an apartment fire Friday morning in Saskatoon.

Heavy smoke was coming from a second-floor suite when firefighters arrived at the apartment building in the 200 block of Avenue N South, said a release from the Saskatoon Fire Department.

Read more: Saskatoon firefighters respond to early-morning structure blaze in Sutherland

One fire crew started helping with the evacuation of the building while another crew proceeded to attack the fire.

It was put out 17 minutes after the initial call came in.

Two people were treated by fire paramedics for smoke inhalation and the fire department said one person was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Firefighters rescued two cats from the burning suite, however, one was declared dead.

Read more: Saskatoon garage fire deemed accidental due to block heater

Evacuated residents were allowed to return to their suites once smoke and carbon monoxide were vented from the building.

The fire, which caused $40,000 in damage, was due to the careless use of a flammable device, a fire investigator determined.

Click to play video: 'Fire Department says smoke alarm tampering on the rise in Saskatoon' Fire Department says smoke alarm tampering on the rise in Saskatoon
Fire Department says smoke alarm tampering on the rise in Saskatoon – Nov 27, 2021
