Careless use of a flammable device cause of Saskatoon apartment fire

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation and a pet cat was killed after an apartment fire Friday morning in Saskatoon.

Heavy smoke was coming from a second-floor suite when firefighters arrived at the apartment building in the 200 block of Avenue N South, said a release from the Saskatoon Fire Department.

One fire crew started helping with the evacuation of the building while another crew proceeded to attack the fire.

It was put out 17 minutes after the initial call came in.

Two people were treated by fire paramedics for smoke inhalation and the fire department said one person was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Firefighters rescued two cats from the burning suite, however, one was declared dead.

Evacuated residents were allowed to return to their suites once smoke and carbon monoxide were vented from the building.

The fire, which caused $40,000 in damage, was due to the careless use of a flammable device, a fire investigator determined.

