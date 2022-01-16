Saskatoon garage fire deemed accidental due to block heater

Send this page to someone via email

A garage fire in the 2500 block of Clarence Avenue South has been deemed accidental by a Saskatoon fire investigator.

The fire department received the fire call at 11:48 p.m. on Saturday.

Three fire engines, one ladder truck, one rescue unit and a battalion chief all responded.

A fire crew that arrived minutes after the fire was reported found heavy smoke coming from a detached garage.

The fire was brought under control around midnight and crews checked all areas of the roof and attic to ensure the flame or heat hadn’t spread.

The scene was turned over to the fire investigator who determined the fire was caused by a block heater cord plugged into an extension cord.

The cord had been pinched from the hood of the vehicle being closed and compressing it – the fire started in the hood area of the vehicle.

Damage from the fire is estimated to be $60,000.

