Canada

Saskatoon garage fire deemed accidental due to block heater

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted January 16, 2022 2:46 pm
Saskatoon garage fire deemed accidental due to block heater - image
Saskatoon Fire / Supplied Photo

A garage fire in the 2500 block of Clarence Avenue South has been deemed accidental by a Saskatoon fire investigator.

The fire department received the fire call at 11:48 p.m. on Saturday.

Read more: Portable heater causes $50K damage in Saskatoon garage fire

Three fire engines, one ladder truck, one rescue unit and a battalion chief all responded.

A fire crew that arrived minutes after the fire was reported found heavy smoke coming from a detached garage.

The fire was brought under control around midnight and crews checked all areas of the roof and attic to ensure the flame or heat hadn’t spread.

Read more: West End homes evacuated after Winnipeg cops spot early-morning explosions

The scene was turned over to the fire investigator who determined the fire was caused by a block heater cord plugged into an extension cord.

The cord had been pinched from the hood of the vehicle being closed and compressing it – the fire started in the hood area of the vehicle.

Damage from the fire is estimated to be $60,000.

