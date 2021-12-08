West End homes evacuated after Winnipeg cops spot early-morning explosions

Winnipeg police evacuated some West End homes early Wednesday morning after their helicopter spotted some explosions in the area.
Police said AIR1 was flying over the neighbourhood just after 3 a.m. when they noticed explosions coming from a garage behind a house.
No one was injured in the incident, and after investigating, police determined the explosions came from a vehicle fire in the garage.
