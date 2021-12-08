Menu

Canada

West End homes evacuated after Winnipeg cops spot early-morning explosions

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 8, 2021 3:43 pm
The Winnipeg Police Service helicopter. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Police Service helicopter. Brittany Greenslade / Global News

Winnipeg police evacuated some West End homes early Wednesday morning after their helicopter spotted some explosions in the area.

Police said AIR1 was flying over the neighbourhood just after 3 a.m. when they noticed explosions coming from a garage behind a house.

Read more: 1 person dead after explosion at homeless camp in Winnipeg

No one was injured in the incident, and after investigating, police determined the explosions came from a vehicle fire in the garage.

Click to play video: 'Four sent to hospital in Redwood Avenue explosion' Four sent to hospital in Redwood Avenue explosion
Four sent to hospital in Redwood Avenue explosion – Aug 12, 2021
