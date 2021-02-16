Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

1 person dead after explosion at homeless camp in Winnipeg

By Elisha Dacey Global News
First responders at the scene of a homeless camp near the Disraeli Bridge Tuesday.
First responders at the scene of a homeless camp near the Disraeli Bridge Tuesday. Jordan Pearn/Global News

A person has died after a fire in a homeless camp near the Disraeli Freeway late Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at about 11 a.m. It wasn’t immediately known how many tents caught fire, but several were surrounded by police tape Tuesday afternoon.

Two sources close to the investigation confirmed to Global News that one person is dead.

One source said the call initially came in as an explosion and investigators feared there would be more than one fatality.

Read more: Firefighters tackle 2 blazes in Winnipeg on Tuesday night, including 1 at homeless camp

Winnipeg police said they were assisting with the investigation on the ground but didn’t have any details.

The city of Winnipeg confirmed the details Tuesday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

“Upon arrival on scene, crews found a temporary structure engulfed in smoke and flames. It’s believed the explosions were a result of aerosols igniting,” said the city in a release.

“Upon the extinguishment of the fire, crews located one individual deceased. There were no other injuries reported.”

Tweet This

An anti-poverty advocate who checks on the people in the camps regularly said they feared something like this could happen.

“It’s terrible. It’s like as someone who’s been working with unhoused people and trying to help him these last couple of weeks through this cold snap, it’s been like, this is like our worst fear,” said Harrison Powder from the Urban Warrior Alliance.

“Whenever there’s cold and in the winter, fire is always a major concern, but people need fires,” said Powder.

“Every night they risk their lives by lighting a fire, whether it’s a candle, a propane tank, whatever it is, they have to stay warm.”

Tweet This
Trending Stories

Local homeless advocacy group Main Street Project said they would do what they can to help.

“Our Van Patrol Mobile Outreach will continue to support the community and work alongside the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

“Our thoughts are with those who will be directly impacted through this loss, and we will continue to rally around with and for community.”

Story continues below advertisement

About a year ago, a similar camp in the same area also suffered a fire.

On March 11, 2020, several tents and a utility pole were engulfed in flames when crews arrived at the fire. No one was hurt in that blaze.

More to come.

Police tape around the scene of the aftermath of a homeless camp fire in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Police tape around the scene of the aftermath of a homeless camp fire in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Global News
Police and first responders at the scene of the aftermath of a homeless camp fire in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Police and first responders at the scene of the aftermath of a homeless camp fire in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Global News
The scene of a homeless camp fire in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
The scene of a homeless camp fire in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Global News
Police and first responders at the scene of the aftermath of a homeless camp fire in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Police and first responders at the scene of the aftermath of a homeless camp fire in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Global News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg Police ServiceWinnipeg fireWinnipeg Fire Paramedic Servicehomeless campHomeless camp fireDisraeli Freewayhomeless base camp firehomeless tent fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers