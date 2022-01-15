Portable heater causes $50K damage in Saskatoon garage fire

The cause of an attached garage fire Saturday morning was a portable heater that was too close to combustible material, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.
The fire department received a call at 1:16 a.m. about the fire in the 700 block of Sutter Avenue.
A total of three fire engines, one ladder truck, one rescue unit and the battalion chief were dispatched to the scene.
The fire had broken through a window to the garage so fire crews immediately started applying water on the fire through the broken window.
The fire was brought under control at 1:43 a.m.
The fire investigator conducted a scene examination and deemed the fire accidental, caused by a portable heater that was too close to combustible material. It had been plugged in and running since 6 p.m. the previous evening, they said.
Damage is estimated at $50,000.
There no injuries to civilians or firefighters as a result of the fire.
Comments