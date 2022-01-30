Saskatoon firefighters respond to early-morning structure blaze in Sutherland

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Fire Department was called to an early-morning blaze on Sunday in the 300 block of 109th Street West.

It was reported around 5:13 a.m. that there was a fire in a furnace room.

Attending the fire were three fire engines, one ladder unit, one rescue unit and the battalion chief.

A power line was down in the backyard and utility companies were notified by the fire dispatchers to respond for safety reasons and make sure utilities were completely shut down.

The fire investigator was dispatched at 5:26 a.m. to attend the scene.

Crews extinguished the fire and searched the structure to make sure no occupants were inside.

Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a fire on Sunday morning in Sutherland. Saskatoon Fire / Supplied

The fire was under control in the basement of the structure but had spread to the main floor and through the roof.

The ladder truck and crew were able to extinguish the fire coming from the attic/roof area.

Fire crews were still on the scene as of 9 a.m.

All occupants are accounted for and smoke alarms alerted them to the fire.

The fire department said an update will be provided at a later time.

