Financial stress of prom relieved for some Kelowna High School students

Send this page to someone via email

Going to prom can be pricey and not every high school student has the means to afford that special day.

“It’s overwhelming for some families,” said Julie Loveridge-Marks, Proud for Prom.

Proud for Prom transformed the Hollywood Road Educational Services gymnasium into the ultimate shopping experience for grads at no cost.

“A lot of people are not financially stable, especially me, I am not financially stable,” said John Felipe, Rutland Senior Secondary Student and volunteer.

“My mom is working two jobs and my dad is working two jobs. So to have this off (students and parents) minds and not worry about money … it’s really a great initiative.”

Story continues below advertisement

Proud for Prom started in Kelowna four years ago since then it has grown significantly not only in the number of clothing donations but also in the number of students benefiting.

“Our first year was just over 30 [students] and today we are hosting over 77 students,” said Loveridge-Marks.

“We have over 400 gowns for them to choose from and we have over 200 suits to choose from, and any sizes we may not have for suits we will take them to Moores and get them fitted.”

Read more: Ballet Kelowna remounts crowd favourites as tribute to community

With the money saved, students can focus on the next chapter of their lives.

“For me, I am going to university right after school so it’ll be amazing to have that extra money for university,” said Alexa Grochowich, Kelowna Secondary School student.

“As a student, I have so many expenses that I am going to need to pay in the future right now I am saving up for a car and university and that’s not something I can really spend on a dress,” said Ashely Ciardullo, Rutland Senior Secondary School student and volunteer.

Donations are being accepted for next year. For more information about how to get involved visit www.proudforprom.weebly.com