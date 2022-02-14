Menu

Lifestyle

Ballet Kelowna remounts crowd favourites as tribute to community

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted February 14, 2022 8:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Ballet Kelowna brings crowd favorites back to the stage' Ballet Kelowna brings crowd favorites back to the stage
Ballet Kelowna brings crowd favorites back to the stage

As a thank you to their fans, Ballet Kelowna is bringing three crowd favourites back to the stage in their upcoming performance, Reprise.

“We are very excited about this program so it’s our way of saying thank you to the community for all the support that we received over the past two years through the pandemic,” said Simone Orlando, Ballet Kelowna CEO and artistic director.

Read more: Kelowna teen bakes up delicious fundraiser to help send kids to summer camp

The world-class dancers will perform Cuatro Estaciones. Choreographed by Orlando, it’s a contemporary piece infused with Argentine tango. MAMBO from Toronto’s Alysa Pires is an uplifting contemporary piece set to lively music, while Within the Golden Raga is choreographed by Kunal Ranchod.

“The work really contrasts the intricacies of Indian classical music versus the linear shape of classical ballet,” said Ranchod.

Story continues below advertisement

“So some sections are very flowy, long and languid and other sections are much more precise and clean and very clear.”

Read more: Okanagan Symphony features two young cellists in live performance

In addition to breathing new life into the company’s most popular commissions, Kealan Mclaughlin is making his debut with Ballet Kelowna.

The Ballet Kelowna dancers will take the stage at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Feb.18 and 19. Tickets are available at www.rotarycentreforthearts.com

Click to play video: 'Ballet Kelowna returns to the stage' Ballet Kelowna returns to the stage
Ballet Kelowna returns to the stage – Oct 31, 2021
Related News
