Ballet Kelowna remounts crowd favourites as tribute to community

As a thank you to their fans, Ballet Kelowna is bringing three crowd favourites back to the stage in their upcoming performance, Reprise.

“We are very excited about this program so it’s our way of saying thank you to the community for all the support that we received over the past two years through the pandemic,” said Simone Orlando, Ballet Kelowna CEO and artistic director.

The world-class dancers will perform Cuatro Estaciones. Choreographed by Orlando, it’s a contemporary piece infused with Argentine tango. MAMBO from Toronto’s Alysa Pires is an uplifting contemporary piece set to lively music, while Within the Golden Raga is choreographed by Kunal Ranchod.

“The work really contrasts the intricacies of Indian classical music versus the linear shape of classical ballet,” said Ranchod.

“So some sections are very flowy, long and languid and other sections are much more precise and clean and very clear.”

In addition to breathing new life into the company’s most popular commissions, Kealan Mclaughlin is making his debut with Ballet Kelowna.

The Ballet Kelowna dancers will take the stage at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Feb.18 and 19. Tickets are available at www.rotarycentreforthearts.com

