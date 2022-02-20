Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen rescinds all evacuation alert, orders

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted February 20, 2022 1:48 pm
A number of properties along the Similkameen River were under evacuation alert in December due to ice jams. View image in full screen
A number of properties along the Similkameen River were under evacuation alert in December due to ice jams. Global News

All flood evacuation alerts and orders issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen have been rescinded.

“The imminent threat from the flooding due to the atmospheric event in November and the ice jams in December has passed,” said the RDOS press release.

“All evacuation orders and alerts issued between November and December 2021 have been rescinded.”

Read more: Town of Princeton rescinds evacuation alert, orders from November flooding

Click to play video: 'Flood concerns at Similkameen River due to ice jams' Flood concerns at Similkameen River due to ice jams
Flood concerns at Similkameen River due to ice jams – Jan 12, 2022

The RDOS told residents that help is still available from the Red Cross for those unable to return home. Red Cross Case Management is also available to assist people on their route to recovery.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

As we approach spring, the RDOS says residents should start preparing their homes and property for spring freshet.

“Freshet occurs when winter snow packs melt rapidly, overwhelming stream channels and creating floods,” the RDOS said in a press release.

“Spring freshet can also destabilize soil and rock, causing mudslides, landslides and rockslides. If you have experienced flooding in the past, consider creating a flooding plan.”

Click to play video: 'Similkameen River levels near normal: Keremeos B.C.' Similkameen River levels near normal: Keremeos B.C.
Similkameen River levels near normal: Keremeos B.C – Nov 18, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Flooding tagBC Floods tagBC Flood tagrdos tagEvacuation Orders tagregional district of okanagan similkameen tagEvacuation Alerts tagevacuation recind tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers