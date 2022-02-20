Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen rescinds all evacuation alert, orders

Send this page to someone via email

All flood evacuation alerts and orders issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen have been rescinded.

“The imminent threat from the flooding due to the atmospheric event in November and the ice jams in December has passed,” said the RDOS press release.

“All evacuation orders and alerts issued between November and December 2021 have been rescinded.”

The RDOS told residents that help is still available from the Red Cross for those unable to return home. Red Cross Case Management is also available to assist people on their route to recovery.

As we approach spring, the RDOS says residents should start preparing their homes and property for spring freshet.

“Freshet occurs when winter snow packs melt rapidly, overwhelming stream channels and creating floods,” the RDOS said in a press release.

“Spring freshet can also destabilize soil and rock, causing mudslides, landslides and rockslides. If you have experienced flooding in the past, consider creating a flooding plan.”

