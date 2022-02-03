Menu

Canada

Town of Princeton rescinds evacuation alert, orders from November flooding

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 3, 2022 8:52 pm
Princeton evacuation orders rescinded
Flooding in November, when the Tulameen River overflowed, devastated downtown Princeton. Town of Princeton

An evacuation alert and two evacuation orders, stemming from flooding in mid-November, within the Town of Princeton, B.C., were rescinded on Thursday afternoon.

The alert was originally issued on Nov. 15, and covered all areas within the Town of Princeton.

The two evacuation orders were issued on Nov. 14, at 10:30 p.m., and covered the downtown area and the Allison Flats area.

Read more: Princeton, B.C. in need of long-term housing solutions amid flood recovery

In notifying the public on social media that the alert and two orders were rescinded, the town noted that evacuation alerts and orders may be re-issued if needed.

Flooding in November, when the Tulameen River overflowed, devastated parts of downtown Princeton.

Story continues below advertisement

And last week, work began to mitigate flooding along Highway 3, east of Princeton.

In December, the Similkameen River overflowed onto the highway, forcing its closure.

Click to play video: 'B.C. Highway 3 east of Princeton undergoing flood mitigations' B.C. Highway 3 east of Princeton undergoing flood mitigations
B.C. Highway 3 east of Princeton undergoing flood mitigations – Jan 27, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
