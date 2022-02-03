Town of Princeton rescinds evacuation alert, orders from November flooding

Send this page to someone via email

An evacuation alert and two evacuation orders, stemming from flooding in mid-November, within the Town of Princeton, B.C., were rescinded on Thursday afternoon.

The alert was originally issued on Nov. 15, and covered all areas within the Town of Princeton.

The two evacuation orders were issued on Nov. 14, at 10:30 p.m., and covered the downtown area and the Allison Flats area.

In notifying the public on social media that the alert and two orders were rescinded, the town noted that evacuation alerts and orders may be re-issued if needed.

Flooding in November, when the Tulameen River overflowed, devastated parts of downtown Princeton.

And last week, work began to mitigate flooding along Highway 3, east of Princeton.

In December, the Similkameen River overflowed onto the highway, forcing its closure.

