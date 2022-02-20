1 dead, 3 others sent to hospital after Saturday night crash east of Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person is dead and three other people were sent to hospital after a crash Saturday night.

EMS said the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 1 and Garden Road around 9 p.m.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three others — two men and a woman — were rushed to Foothills hospital in serious condition.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.