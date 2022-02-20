Menu

1 dead, 3 others sent to hospital after Saturday night crash east of Calgary

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted February 20, 2022 1:52 pm
A photo of the RCMP logo at one of its headquarters. View image in full screen
File: The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press

One person is dead and three other people were sent to hospital after a crash Saturday night.

EMS said the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 1 and Garden Road around 9 p.m.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pedestrian in potentially life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle: Calgary police

Three others — two men and a woman  — were rushed to Foothills hospital in serious condition.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

