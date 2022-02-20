1 dead, 3 others sent to hospital after Saturday night crash east of Calgary

One person is dead and three other people were sent to hospital after a crash Saturday night.
EMS said the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 1 and Garden Road around 9 p.m.
A woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three others — two men and a woman — were rushed to Foothills hospital in serious condition.
The cause of the crash is still unknown.
