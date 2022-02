Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian is in potentially life-threatening condition after a vehicle hit him in Calgary on Monday, police said.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at 4 Avenue S.W. between 4th and 5th streets at around 9:15 p.m.

View image in full screen A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Calgary on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, police said. Global News

Police said the driver stayed at the scene.

The traffic unit is investigating.