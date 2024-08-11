Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 dead, 8 others injured in multi-vehicle crash in Oshawa

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 11, 2024 10:45 am
1 min read
Image from the crash scene in Oshawa, Ont. View image in full screen
Image from the crash scene in Oshawa, Ont. Max Trotta / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Durham Regional Police say one person was killed and eight others injured in a multi-vehicle crash at an intersection in Oshawa, Ont.

Police said the crash happened on Saturday at around 12:15 p.m. near Ritson Road South and Bloor Street East. It involved at least nine vehicles, police said.

Duty Insp. Craig McCabe said there were two vehicles on fire and “multiple injured parties” at the scene when officers arrived.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

McCabe said eight people were taken to hospital with minor injuries. The person who was killed died at the scene.

The collision reconstruction unit was at the scene to determine what happened, but there is no word on the cause of the crash.

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices