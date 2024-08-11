1 dead, 8 others injured in multi-vehicle crash in Oshawa

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say one person was killed and eight others injured in a multi-vehicle crash at an intersection in Oshawa, Ont.

Police said the crash happened on Saturday at around 12:15 p.m. near Ritson Road South and Bloor Street East. It involved at least nine vehicles, police said.

Duty Insp. Craig McCabe said there were two vehicles on fire and “multiple injured parties” at the scene when officers arrived.

McCabe said eight people were taken to hospital with minor injuries. The person who was killed died at the scene.

The collision reconstruction unit was at the scene to determine what happened, but there is no word on the cause of the crash.

This collision involves at least 9 vehicles. There are serious life-threatening injuries to some of those involved. Please consider alternative routes as this area will be closed for a significant period of time. Further information will be provided as it becomes available. https://t.co/KtJMXduXdq — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) August 10, 2024