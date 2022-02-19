Menu

Canada

Lich, King to appear in court as Ottawa police keep clearing convoy blockade

By Stephanie Taylor The Canadian Press
Posted February 19, 2022 11:57 am
Click to play video: 'Trucker Protests: Over 100 arrested by Ottawa police in bid to end convoy blockade' Trucker Protests: Over 100 arrested by Ottawa police in bid to end convoy blockade
WATCH ABOVE: Trucker Protests: Over 100 arrested by Ottawa police in bid to end convoy blockade

Pat King and Tamara Lich, two of the leading figures behind an antigovernment protest on Parliament Hill are set to appear in court today to face charges related to their role in the demonstration.

Ottawa police say King, 44, faces charges of mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order and counselling to obstruct police.

King livestreamed his own arrest on Facebook Friday.

Read more: Ottawa police say convoy blockade ‘aggressive,’ one arrested after gas launched

Police say King, who hails from Red Deer, Alta., will appear in court today.

King is among the more than 100 people police say they have arrested as part of a massive police operation to clear demonstrators who have been blockading Parliament Hill for nearly four weeks.

Two other protest organizers _ Chris Barber and Tamara Lich _ were arrested earlier on charges of counselling to commit mischief. Barber also faces charges of counselling to disobey a court order and obstructing police.

Click to play video: 'Officers from across Canada assist Ottawa police to dismantle ‘Freedom Convoy’ blockades' Officers from across Canada assist Ottawa police to dismantle ‘Freedom Convoy’ blockades
Officers from across Canada assist Ottawa police to dismantle ‘Freedom Convoy’ blockades

An Ontario Court granted Barber bail and Lich is set to appear in an Ottawa courtroom Saturday for a bail hearing.

Trending Stories

Justice Julie Bourgeois released Barber on a $100,000 bond and on the conditions he leave Ontario by next Wednesday and not publicly endorse the convoy or have any contact with the other major protest organizers.

Read more: Live: Police continue to remove Ottawa’s trucker convoy blockades

King, Lich and other organizers of the so-called ‘Freedom Convoy’ 2022 protests also saw a temporary freeze to their bank accounts _ including Bitcoin and cryptocurrency funds _ following an Ontario Superior Court ruling on Thursday.

Police say so far at least 21 vehicles were towed Friday as hundreds of officers _ some of them on horseback _ fanned out across the area to take back the streets from the hundreds of big rigs and trucks that have been idling there for weeks.

Click to play video: 'Trucker protests: Ottawa police issue new written warning to demonstrators' Trucker protests: Ottawa police issue new written warning to demonstrators
Trucker protests: Ottawa police issue new written warning to demonstrators

The well-coordinated police action began peacefully Friday, but as the day wore on tensions escalated with the police accusing protesters of assaulting officers, trying to take their weapons, and in one case throwing a bicycle at a police horse. Some protesters claimed they were assaulted by officers.

Ottawa police interim chief Steve Bell told a Friday evening news conference that clearing the area would take time, but the operation was “deliberate and methodical” and police were in control on the ground.

Read more: ‘Freedom convoy’ organizer Chris Barber to be released on bail

He said no serious injuries had been reported, and those arrested had been charged with various offences including mischief, adding that police were still urging demonstrators to leave peacefully.

Meanwhile, inside the House of Commons today MPs will resume debate on the use of the Emergencies Act to respond to the illegal blockades. The debate began on Thursday but Government House leader Mark Holland said in a Twitter post that House leaders from all parties agreed to cancel Friday’s session on the advice of parliamentary security.

Holland said MPs will vote early next week on the Emergencies Act motion.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
