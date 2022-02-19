Live: Police continue to remove Ottawa’s trucker convoy blockades

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Ottawa are continuing a crackdown to end the so-called “Freedom Convoy” that has been encamped for 23 days in the nation’s capital as of Saturday.

In their bid to remove the encampment, police have been equipped with tear gas and a range of other law enforcement tools.

On Friday evening, police said over 100 people were arrested in connection to the protests. Twenty-one vehicles were towed and officers successfully moved protesters past the intersection of Mackenzie Avenue on Rideau Street.

Police have also created around 100 checkpoints in the downtown area to ensure only those who live or work in the core can enter.

At a press conference Thursday, Ottawa’s interim police chief, Steve Bell, said this weekend the downtown will look “very different” from the past three.

“We want people to peacefully leave but I’ll tell you if they do not peacefully leave we have plans, strategies and tactics to get them to leave,” he said.

