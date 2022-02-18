Menu

Crime

‘Freedom convoy’ organizers Lich, Barber to appear in Ottawa court Friday

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted February 18, 2022 9:31 am
Click to play video: 'Police in Ottawa begin removal of blockades and protesters' Police in Ottawa begin removal of blockades and protesters
21 days after the so-called "Freedom Convoy" arrived in Ottawa, police are now setting up checkpoints and making arrests to end the blockade. Kamil Karamali reports.

Two principal organizers of the so-called “freedom convoy” are set to appear in front of a judge in Ottawa on Friday as police begin making arrests and clearing out the downtown blockades.

Tamara Lich and Chris Barber were both arrested by Ottawa police on Thursday night as enforcement operations got underway nearly three weeks into the blockades.

Both are facing charges of counselling to commit mischief, while Barber, a trucker from Saskatchewan, is facing two additional charges of counselling to disobey a court order and to obstruct police.

Live: Police begin push to remove Ottawa’s trucker convoy blockades

Lich, an Alberta resident, had said earlier Thursday that she was resigned to the fact she was going to prison, adding her personal bank account had been frozen.

They are set to appear in front of a judge in Ottawa at 10 a.m.

Police have meanwhile been mobilizing Friday morning and making arrests in the downtown core, after days of issuing warnings to demonstrators that they would be charged if they chose not to leave the blockades of their own accord.

Police action began on Nicholas Street, just east of the “secured area” set up to control movement of individuals moving through the downtown core.

Trending Stories

Ottawa police perimeter View image in full screen
Ottawa police established a security perimeter around the city’s downtown core on Thursday. Global News

— with files from Global’s Amanda Connolly and Sean Boynton

Click to play video: 'How police enforcement on Ottawa’s occupying protesters could unfold' How police enforcement on Ottawa’s occupying protesters could unfold
How police enforcement on Ottawa’s occupying protesters could unfold
