‘Freedom convoy’ organizers Lich, Barber to appear in Ottawa court Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Two principal organizers of the so-called “freedom convoy” are set to appear in front of a judge in Ottawa on Friday as police begin making arrests and clearing out the downtown blockades.

Tamara Lich and Chris Barber were both arrested by Ottawa police on Thursday night as enforcement operations got underway nearly three weeks into the blockades.

Both are facing charges of counselling to commit mischief, while Barber, a trucker from Saskatchewan, is facing two additional charges of counselling to disobey a court order and to obstruct police.

Lich, an Alberta resident, had said earlier Thursday that she was resigned to the fact she was going to prison, adding her personal bank account had been frozen.

Story continues below advertisement

They are set to appear in front of a judge in Ottawa at 10 a.m.

Police have meanwhile been mobilizing Friday morning and making arrests in the downtown core, after days of issuing warnings to demonstrators that they would be charged if they chose not to leave the blockades of their own accord.

Police action began on Nicholas Street, just east of the “secured area” set up to control movement of individuals moving through the downtown core.

Heavy police presence and officers from multiple tactical teams pic.twitter.com/ltl8NjJFSL — Mercedes Stephenson (@MercedesGlobal) February 18, 2022

View image in full screen Ottawa police established a security perimeter around the city’s downtown core on Thursday. Global News

— with files from Global’s Amanda Connolly and Sean Boynton

Story continues below advertisement

2:14 How police enforcement on Ottawa’s occupying protesters could unfold How police enforcement on Ottawa’s occupying protesters could unfold