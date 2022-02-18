COVID-19: Peterborough reports death, new outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported a new death and 56 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past 48 hours, according to data released late Friday afternoon.

No case update was provided Thursday due to staffing issues so the health unit’s COVID-19 tracker, issued at 4:20 p.m., reported the following data over the past two days for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Deaths: 57 since the pandemic was declared — one more since Wednesday. The health unit says the individual was a woman in her 80s who was unvaccinated. The death was reported Friday.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 56 since the Wednesday, Feb. 16 update.

PCR lab-confirmed active cases: 204 — up from 194 reported on Wendesday. The health unit notes the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 5,420 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre late Thursday afternoon reported eight inpatients with COVID-19 — unchanged since Wednesday (no new update as of 4:20 p.m. Friday). The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

The health unit Friday reported 204 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic’s beginning — four more since Wednesday — and 33 cases (unchanged) have been admitted to an intensive care unit since March 2020.

Resolved cases: 45 more since Wednesday’s update. The 5,159 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 95.1 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Clinics/testing: The health unit updates its list of clinics on its website offering first, second and third doses for adults and first doses for children aged five to 11. Walk-ins are available for any eligible age or dose at the Healthy Planet Arena in Peterborough.

All other sites require appointments to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Vaccination: Daily updates are posted on the COVID-19 tracker. Of note, 329,143 doses have been administered since Jan. 26, 2021.

Eligible residents (ages five and up) : 86.8 per cent have one dose; 83.3 per cent have two doses and 53.4 per cent have three doses.

: 86.8 per cent have one dose; 83.3 per cent have two doses and 53.4 per cent have three doses. Adults (age 18 and up): 89.7 per cent have one dose; 87.7 per cent have two doses and 61.2 per cent have three doses.

89.7 per cent have one dose; 87.7 per cent have two doses and 61.2 per cent have three doses. Youth (ages five to 11): 54.7 per cent have one dose and 32 per cent have two doses.

54.7 per cent have one dose and 32 per cent have two doses. Youth (ages 12-17): 83 per cent have one dose, 79.7 per cent have two doses and 2.5 per cent have three doses.

83 per cent have one dose, 79.7 per cent have two doses and 2.5 per cent have three doses. Doses: 123,041 residents have received a first dose while 117,956 have received two doses and 75,595 have received a third (booster) dose.

Residents aged 12-17 years are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster dose at a date that is at least 6 months (168 days) after their second dose was received. Residents must be at least 12 years of age to book a booster dose appointment. More info: https://t.co/zyYM4h1xz8 — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) February 18, 2022

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.

Rapid antigen tests: 18 pharmacies and grocery retailers in Peterborough, and one pharmacy each in Lakefield, Norwood and Keene are offering kits. Visit the government’s website for updated availability

Outbreaks

Two new outbreaks were reported on Friday:

Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 17, the home reports six cases — five residents and one staff member — in the Riverside 3 home area. The home just a week ago on Feb. 11 had declared a 45-day outbreak over. “The new cases are not related to our last outbreak,” said executive director Lionel Towns. “The source of this outbreak could be a staff person, an essential caregiver or a resident who participated in a day leave.”

“Since Fairhaven’s first COVID outbreak in the Fall of 2020, staff have demonstrated tremendous skill, and a tireless work ethic, in keeping infections contained withing our facility,” he aded. “I’m sure they will continue to do so moving forward.”

Other active outbreaks:

Congregate living facility ( no. 24 ) in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 12

no. 24 in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 12 Congregate living facility (No. 23) in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 11

(No. 23) in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 11 Congregate living facility (No. 22) in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 4

(No. 22) in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 4 Maple View Retirement Residence in Norwood: Declared Feb. 3

in Norwood: Declared Feb. 3 Kawartha Heights Retirement Living: Declared Jan. 14.

Declared Jan. 14. Congregate living facility (No. 9) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 6.

There have been 895 cases (six more since Wednesday’s update) associated with 105 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 185 cases in the past 30 days and 19 cases over the past seven days.

