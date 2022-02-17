COVID-19: Peterborough MOH ‘optimistic’ but advises caution as cases decline

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health’s medical officer of health says he remains “optimistic and hopeful” as COVID-19 cases continue to slowly decline.

During his now biweekly media briefing on Thursday, Dr. Thomas Piggott noted active cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction continue to decline (194 as of Wednesday afternoon) while hospitalized cases are also declining with Peterborough Regional Health Centre reporting eight admissions as of Wednesday. The health unit noted an update Thursday will be unavailable due to staffing issues.

Comparatively, a month ago on Jan. 17, the health unit reported 1,102 active cases while PRHC reported 33 patients with COVID-19.

“I think we’re in a very good position now but let’s not spoil it,” he said. “Let’s continue to do our part for some period still. And continue to take measures that we know don’t cause harm and are helpful at preventing spread so that we can continue to protect those who are more vulnerable around us.”

Story continues below advertisement

Since Feb. 3, there have been 55 new active lab-confirmed cases, however, there have been five additional deaths. The jurisdiction (Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation) has had 56 deaths since the pandemic was declared.

Piggott cautioned the active cases are only the “tip of the iceberg” due to changes to qualifying for PCR testing that went into effect on Dec. 31, 2021.

The same measures that slowed COVID-19 decimated influenza transmission. Zero influenza deaths in 3 years. We need to stay humble in the face of this continued pandemic. https://t.co/9vYwSMzOM6 — Dr Thomas Piggott (He/Him) (@twpiggott) February 17, 2022

He also highlighted wastewater COVID-19 surveillance sampling in the region, reporting “upticks,” likely attributed to students returning to school and some loosening of public health measures.

Story continues below advertisement

“But this overall is a very reassuring picture and we’re definitely heading in the right direction,” said Piggott. “However, where we are at right now is still a concern because it’s much higher than in previous waves.

“So if this continues, that means that there is still substantial Omicron transmission, even though we’ve decreased and we’re past the peak and it’s a better picture, it’s not down to zero, which is near where we were between previous waves in the pandemic.”

Piggott said even with provincial restrictions being loosened beginning Thursday, he advised people to continue to take measures such as staying home when sick, continuing to wear a tight-fitting face mask and spending more time outside when gathering, when possible.

“It’s on all of us to make individual-level risk assessments,” he said. “We need to continue to take precautions, in particular if we are more vulnerable to severe COVID-19. That includes people who haven’t yet been vaccinated, people who have medical conditions or are immunocompromised or the elderly.

Story continues below advertisement

“Certainly some enhanced precautions and measures will help us solidify the hopeful path we are to seeing the end of this Omicron wave. We are not through the entire pandemic yet and I think it’s important to remember that. We have experienced significant variants and waves on multiple occasions. I think keeping that in mind is really important as we move onto the next stage.”

Other highlights:

Case incidence rate:

97 cases per 100,000 locally versus the Ontario average of 118 per 100,000

Vaccination:

4,000 vaccine doses were administered over the past two weeks.

53.3 of the eligible population (age five and up) have received a third dose/booster of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone 12 years and older is now eligible for a booster beginning Friday.

Among school children (ages five 11), 54.4 per cent have a first dose and 29.6 per cent have two doses. “There’s still a long ways to go and we’re doing everything we can to make this vaccine accessible but also to support parents and caregivers to navigate the discussion and decision.”

Peterborough Public Health sits fourth among Ontario health units in percentage of the population vaccinated, trailing the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington and Ottawa public health units. “We need to continue to support this,” said Piggott.

Working from home

The health unit on Thursday rescinded a letter of instruction for working from home. Piggott says it’s a reflection of the better picture with Omicron.

Story continues below advertisement

“I would encourage people who are no further burdened by working from home to continue to consider it where it’s feasible,” he said.

Face masks

When asked about continuing to wear face masks in public settings, Piggott says it remains the second-most important tool to reduce transmission. He recommends people continue to wear one for the time being despite them being an “inconvenience” or “nuisance” for some.

“There’s still lots of Omicron transmission happening so the masks are a way we can prevent the need for future potential lockdowns or burdens on the health-care system,” he said. “I think they continue to be quite useful and I continue to recommend their use.”