COVID-19: Peterborough reports 2 new hospitalized cases, 194 active lab-confirmed cases

Peterborough Public Health reported 20 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to data released late Wednesday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker, issued at 4:30 p.m., reported the following data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Deaths: 56 since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since Tuesday.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 20 since the Tuesday, Feb. 15 update.

PCR lab-confirmed active cases: 194 — unchanged. The health unit notes the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 5,364 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre late Wednesday afternoon reported eight inpatients with COVID-19 — two more since Tuesday. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

The health unit Wednesday reported 200 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic’s beginnings and 33 cases have been admitted to an intensive care unit since March 2020.

Resolved cases: 10 more since Tuesday’s update. The 5,114 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 95.3 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Clinics/testing: The health unit updates its list of clinics on its website offering first, second and third doses for adults and first doses for children aged five to 11. Walk-ins are available for any eligible age or dose at the Healthy Planet Arena in Peterborough.

A special walk-in clinic will be held on Thursday at the Venue (286 George St. North) for residents ages 12 and up and booster doses for ages 18 and older. The clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All other sites require appointments to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Residents 12+ can walk-in for a COVID-19 vaccine at the Venue on February 17 from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm. Booster doses are only available to residents 18+. Find more information about COVID-19 vaccine clinics at https://t.co/fWMqTEwvEy@CityPtbo @VenuePtbo pic.twitter.com/hxruu15g9L — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) February 15, 2022

Vaccination: Daily updates are posted on the COVID-19 tracker. Of note, 328,642 doses have been administered since Jan. 26, 2021.

Eligible residents (ages five and up) : 86.8 per cent have one dose; 83.1 per cent have two doses and 53.3 per cent have three doses.

: 86.8 per cent have one dose; 83.1 per cent have two doses and 53.3 per cent have three doses. Adults (age 18 and up): 89.7 per cent have one dose; 87.7 per cent have two doses and 61.1 per cent have three doses.

89.7 per cent have one dose; 87.7 per cent have two doses and 61.1 per cent have three doses. Youth (ages five to 11): 54.4 per cent have one dose and 29.6 per cent have two doses.

54.4 per cent have one dose and 29.6 per cent have two doses. Youth (ages 12-17): 82.9 per cent have one dose, 79.6 per cent have two doses and 2.2 per cent have three doses.

82.9 per cent have one dose, 79.6 per cent have two doses and 2.2 per cent have three doses. Doses: 122,971 residents have received a first dose while 117,652 have received two doses and 75,424 have received a third (booster) dose.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.

Rapid antigen tests: 18 pharmacies and grocery retailers in Peterborough, and one pharmacy each in Lakefield, Norwood and Keene are offering kits. Visit the government’s website for updated availability

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported Wednesday, leaving six active outbreaks:

Congregate living facility ( no. 24 ) in Peterborough : Declared Feb. 12

no. 24 : Declared Feb. 12 Congregate living facility (No. 23) in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 11

(No. 23) in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 11 Congregate living facility (No. 22) in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 4

(No. 22) in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 4 Maple View Retirement Residence in Norwood: Declared Feb. 3

in Norwood: Declared Feb. 3 Kawartha Heights Retirement Living: Declared Jan. 14.

Declared Jan. 14. Congregate living facility (No. 9) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 6.

There have been 889 cases (three more since Tuesday’s update) associated with 103 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 197 cases in the past 30 days and 17 cases over the past seven days.

