COVID-19: Peterborough area reports 2 deaths, 153 new cases, outbreak at Norwood LTC over weekend

Peterborough Public Health reported two new deaths, 153 new cases of COVID-19 and a new outbreak over the weekend, according to data released late Monday morning.

The health unit’s COVID tracker, issued at 11:51 a.m., reported 1,102 active cases of COVID-19 — down slightly from 1,119 reported on Friday. Since the Friday afternoon update, the health unit reported 153 new lab-confirmed cases in its jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

The health unit notes active cases being reported are an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Two new deaths were reported, pushing the death toll since the pandemic was declared to 39. Four deaths were reported last week.

Over the last 14 days, among the six deaths, Public Health Ontario notes:

four were between the age of 60 to 70 (two men, two women)

two were over the age of 80 (a man and a woman)

View image in full screen Public Health Ontario data on deaths over the past 14 days reported by Peterborough Public Health. Public Health Ontario

The health unit also reported another 168 resolved cases on Monday. The 3,322 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 74.4 per cent of the 4,463 cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared.

Hospitalized cases

The 144 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic’s beginnings make up approximately 3.2 per cent of all cases. Twenty-four of the cases required the intensive care unit — unchanged since Friday.

Outbreaks

The health unit declared an outbreak Saturday at Pleasant Meadow Manor long-term care in Norwood.

There are 19 other active outbreaks as of noontime Monday (unless noted, case details have not been made available):

Congregate living facility (no. 15) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 14

(no. 15) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 14 Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook: Declared Jan. 14. The home late Friday reported five residents in one home area have had “preliminary positive results through rapid antigen testing.”

long-term care in Millbrook: Declared Jan. 14. The home late Friday reported five residents in one home area have had “preliminary positive results through rapid antigen testing.” Peterborough Retirement Residence: Declared Jan. 14.

Declared Jan. 14. Kawartha Heights Retirement Living : Declared Jan. 14.

: Declared Jan. 14. Congregate living facility (no. 14) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 10

(no. 14) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 10 Congregate living facility (no. 13) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 10

(no. 13) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 10 Congregate living facility (no. 12) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 9,

(no. 12) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 9, Peterborough Regional Health Centre : Declared Jan. 10 on the B4 inpatient unit. There were seven active cases as of Tuesday afternoon.

: Declared Jan. 10 on the B4 inpatient unit. There were seven active cases as of Tuesday afternoon. Sherbrooke Heights Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 8.

in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 8. Royal Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 7. The home on Jan. 12 reported two cases among staff.

in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 7. The home on Jan. 12 reported two cases among staff. Congregate living facility (No. 9) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 6.

(No. 9) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 6. Congregate living facility (No. 8) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 5

(No. 8) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 5 Peterborough Regional Health Centre : Declared Jan. 2 on the A5 inpatient unit. There were five active cases as of Jan. 11.

: Declared Jan. 2 on the A5 inpatient unit. There were five active cases as of Jan. 11. Rubidge Street Retirement Residence : Declared Jan. 2.

: Declared Jan. 2. Congregate living facility (No. 6): Declared Dec. 29.

(No. 6): Declared Dec. 29. St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 29.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 29. Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28, the home initially reported five staff cases. As of Jan. 11 the facility reported 17 active cases — seven residents and 10 staff.

in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28, the home initially reported five staff cases. As of Jan. 11 the facility reported 17 active cases — seven residents and 10 staff. Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28. Extendicare Lakefield: Declared Dec. 22.

There have been 624 cases associated with 93 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 252 cases in the past 30 days and 67 cases over the past seven days.

Vaccination rate

Daily updates for vaccination data can be found on the COVID tracker website. Of note, 314,775 doses have been administered and 80.4 per cent of eligible residents (ages five and up) are fully vaccinated with two doses. The health unit reports 66,554 residents have now received a third dose/booster of a vaccine — 47 per cent of the eligible population (ages five and up).

Nearly 49 per cent of children ages five to 11 have received a first dose of a vaccine.

The health unit updates its list of clinics on its website offering first, second and third doses for adults and first doses for children aged five to 11. All appointments have to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

The health unit’s vaccination clinics scheduled for Monday evening at the Healthy Planet Arena have been cancelled due to the weather.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.