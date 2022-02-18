Manitoba RCMP search for mother and son reported missing from Dauphin

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are on the lookout for a mother and son who have been reported missing.

Susannah Lamirande, 29, and her five-year-old son Isaiah Poitra are originally from The Pas, but were staying in Dauphin when the missing persons report was filed Wednesday morning.

Dauphin RCMP said the two were last spotted getting into a vehicle at the Dauphin Regional Health Centre, believed to be headed toward Ebb and Flow First Nation.

Lamirande is described as wearing black pants and a grey hoodie, and has blonde hair with blue highlights. Isaiah was wearing a winter snowsuit, and both were dressed for winter conditions.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

