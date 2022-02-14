Menu

Investigations

RCMP search for missing 27-year-old woman

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted February 14, 2022 11:16 pm
Jessica Leblanc was last seen February 10. View image in full screen
Jessica Leblanc was last seen February 10. Manitoba RCMP

RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a 27-year-old woman.

Jessica Leblanc was last seen just after midnight on February 10 on Highway 1 near Highway 351, in the RM of North Cypress-Langford.

She was on foot and indicated she was headed to Winnipeg.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-857-8767, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or secure tip online at http://www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

