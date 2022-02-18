Menu

Crime

4 men charged in 2021 death of man last seen at Edmonton LRT station

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted February 18, 2022 2:02 pm
Donald Blizzard, 43, was found dead in Lac. St. Anne County on Sept. 13, 2021 after going missing from Edmonton earlier in the summer. View image in full screen
Donald Blizzard, 43, was found dead in Lac. St. Anne County on Sept. 13, 2021 after going missing from Edmonton earlier in the summer. Supplied by the Edmonton Police Service

Four men have been charged in connection with the 2021 death of a 43-year-old man who was last seen in northeast Edmonton last summer.

On Sept. 22, 2021, Edmonton police asked for the public’s help in locating Donald Blizzard, who was last seen at the Clareview LRT station on July 22.

Donald Blizzard, 43, was found dead in Lac. St. Anne County on Sept. 13, 2021 after going missing from Edmonton earlier in the summer.
Supplied by the Edmonton Police Service

At the time, police said while Blizzard’s disappearance was out of character, there were no indications to suggest foul play.

Prior to police issuing the missing person information — on Sept. 13, 2021 — human remains were discovered in the area of Range Road 43, north of Township Road 560 in Lac Ste. Anne County.

Read more: Human remains discovered northwest of Edmonton

The area is located approximately 90 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, just north of Highway 43.

Working with the Alberta RCMP major crimes unit, Edmonton Police Service homicide detectives later identified the remains as those of Blizzard.

Read more: Edmonton homicide unit leading investigation after missing man found dead

Final autopsy results are still pending, but the EPS has confirmed the death is a homicide.

On Friday, The EPS said 34-year-old Justin Michael March, 33-year-old Kevin Daniel Turner and 32-year-old Andrew Timothy Walker were all charged with second-degree murder, unlawful confinement, indignity to a body and obstruction of justice.

Mark Elder, 35, is also charged with indignity to a body and obstruction of justice.

