Crime

Human remains discovered northwest of Edmonton

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted September 15, 2021 5:53 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck

Mounties made a grizzly discovery near Mayerthorpe, Alta., on Monday.

Around 5 p.m., RCMP were called to the scene of human remains near Range Road 43 north of Township Road 560.

Local RCMP, the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit (MCU), RCMP Forensic Identification Services, and the Edmonton office of the chief medical examiner are investigating the discovery.

Though details are limited, police are asking anyone who may have witnessed anything peculiar in the area over the past eight to 10 weeks to come forward with information.

Anything from suspicious vehicles, persons, or activity in the area of Range Road 43 and Township Road 560 dating back to approximately mid-July 2021 could help with their investigation.

If you know of anything, you’re asked to contact the Mayerthorpe RCMP or to remain anonymous, use Crime Stoppers.

Mayerthorpe is located approximately 120 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

