Crime

Edmonton homicide unit leading investigation after missing man found dead

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted October 6, 2021 12:56 pm
Donald Blizzard, 43, was found dead in Lac. St. Anne County on Sept. 13, 2021 after going missing from Edmonton earlier in the summer. View image in full screen
Donald Blizzard, 43, was found dead in Lac. St. Anne County on Sept. 13, 2021 after going missing from Edmonton earlier in the summer. Supplied by the Edmonton Police Service

The Edmonton Police Service‘s homicide unit is leading the investigation into the death of a man who was last seen in the city in late July.

In a news release Wednesday morning, police said they are investigating the suspicious death of Donald Blizzard, 43.

Blizzard was found dead in Lac. St. Anne County on Sept. 13. At around 5 p.m. that day, Mayerthorpe RCMP discovered the man dead in the area of Range Road 43, north of Township Road 560.

The area is located approximately 90 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, just north of Highway 43.

Read more: Human remains discovered northwest of Edmonton

An autopsy was performed on Sept. 15 and police say the cause of death is pending further investigation. However, the manner of Blizzard’s death is considered suspicious.

Story continues below advertisement

EPS homicide detectives are now taking the lead on the investigation.

Police say Blizzard was last seen at 11 a.m. on July 22 at the Clareview LRT Station in northeast Edmonton.

Police said it was reported that he may have also been in the areas of 114 Avenue and 38 Street, as well as Jasper Avenue and 101 Street, late on July 27.

Police said Blizzard’s disappearance was out of character, but in September when issuing a media release seeking public help to locate the missing man, also said at that time there were no indications to suggest foul play.

Anyone with information about Blizzard is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

