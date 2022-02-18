COVID-19: HKPR reports 30 new cases, outbreak at Campbellford Memorial Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 30 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases and declared a new outbreak at a hospital, according to data released early Friday afternoon.

The regional health unit’s dashboard reported around 12:20 p.m. the following case data:

Deaths: 100 — Unchanged. Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, the health unit has reported 74 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 25 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

New lab-confirmed cases: 30 since Thursday’s update — 10 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 18 in Northumberland County and two in Haliburton County.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 189 — up from 186 reported Thursday and 169 reported Wednesday — which includes two pending cases, 96 in the Kawarthas, 76 in Northumberland County and 15 in Haliburton County. The health unit notes that due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Hospitalized cases: Five people are currently in hospital — two fewer than Thursday’s update. Of the five, none are in an intensive care unit — unchanged. There have been 174 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic was declared, including 95 in the Kawarthas, 74 in Northumberland County, and five in Haliburton County. However, Ross Memorial Hospital reports nine patients as of noon Friday (two fewer) with five identifying COVID-19 as the primary cause of admission (unchanged). The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, intensive care unit admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: 6,853 since the pandemic’s beginning — 23 pending with 3,392 in the Kawarthas, 3,049 in Northumberland County and 389 in Haliburton County.

Resolved cases: 6,577 — an additional 27 since Thursday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 96 per cent of all cases.

Vaccination: The health unit’s latest vaccination rate data was released Monday and can be found in this Global News update from Feb. 14.

Walk-in clinics are open for all hours for anyone aged five and older looking for a first, second or booster dose at immunization clinics in Cobourg, Lindsay, Colborne, Minden, Fenelon Falls, Brighton and Campbellford. Appointments can also be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

Testing: Ross Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 assessment centre is operating out of the Victoria Park Armoury on Kent Street West in Lindsay until Feb. 21. The centre will return to Ross Memorial Hospital beginning Feb. 22.

Rapid-antigen tests: The Ontario government says free rapid antigen tests will be made available at select grocery stores and pharmacies. For other community eligibility, visit the government’s website.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” A new outbreak was reported late Thursday at Campbellford Memorial Hospital. As of Friday morning, there eight confirmed patient cases on the medical wing of the inpatient unit.

Story continues below advertisement

As a result of the outbreak, the hospital says the medical wing has been closed to further admissions, which is limiting admission capacity at the hospital to 50 per cent.

Staffing shortages and other infrastructure challenges, such as a lack of private rooms, outdated HVAC systems, and the need to convert semi-private and ward rooms to adequately isolate patients are creating additional challenges in the inpatient unit which may have a further impact on admission capacity, the hospital reported Friday.

“Campbellford Memorial Hospital is in contact with partner hospitals Quinte Health Care and Peterborough Regional Health Centre in order to facilitate the transfer of patients requiring acute care who cannot be admitted due to capacity issues,” the hospital stated Friday morning. “Both hospitals have been incredibly supportive as we work together to ensure our patients continue to receive uninterrupted quality care.”

The hospital says the medical wing is closed to admissions and repatriations. Visitation in the inpatient unit is restricted to those at end-of-life care and must be approved by the clinical manager. The ramp-up in endoscopy services has been delayed until further notice and volunteers will be unable to come to CMH for the duration of the outbreak.

“The health and safety of patients and staff at CMH remains our top priority and the hospital will be working with Public Health and our health care partners to ensure disruptions to patient care and hospital services remain as minimal as possible,” stated Eric Hanna, interim president and CEO.

Story continues below advertisement

1:47 Campbellford Memorial Hospital faces unique struggles during pandemic Campbellford Memorial Hospital faces unique struggles during pandemic – Jan 25, 2022

Other active Friday afternoon (unless noted, case details were unavailable):

Warkworth Institution in Warkworth: Declared Feb. 15 with three active cases among inmates on Tuesday, according to the Correctional Service of Canada (most recent data).

in Warkworth: Declared Feb. 15 with three active cases among inmates on Tuesday, according to the Correctional Service of Canada (most recent data). Island Park Retirement Residence in Campbellford: Declared Feb. 14. On Friday morning, the home reported two active cases among residents.

in Campbellford: Declared Feb. 14. On Friday morning, the home reported two active cases among residents. Two outbreaks at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: Declared Feb. 14 in the 1B restorative unit and declared Feb. 10 on the 1A rehab unit.

in Cobourg: Declared Feb. 14 in the 1B restorative unit and declared Feb. 10 on the 1A rehab unit. Two outbreaks at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay: Declared late Feb. 14 (first reported Feb. 16) on the surgical south unit and declared Feb. 4 on the medical unit.

in Lindsay: Declared late Feb. 14 (first reported Feb. 16) on the surgical south unit and declared Feb. 4 on the medical unit. Frost Manor long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Feb. 4.

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Feb. 4. Central East Correctional Centre: Declared Jan. 17. Outbreaks were declared on “multiple units.” The province on Feb. 15 reported 27 active cases among inmates — one new case since Feb. 15. At its peak, there were 269 cases reported on Jan. 31.

Advertisement