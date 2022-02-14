COVID-19: HKPR reports 63 new cases, outbreak at Cobourg hospital; 60% adults have 3rd dose

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit has reported 63 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to data released Monday afternoon.

The regional health unit’s dashboard reported around 1:20 p.m. the following case data:

Deaths: 99 — Unchanged since Feb. 8, when five deaths were reported. Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, the health unit has reported 73 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 25 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

New lab-confirmed cases: 63 since Friday’s update — 38 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 22 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 156 — down from 188 reported on Friday and 195 reported on Thursday — which includes one pending case, 91 in the Kawarthas, 55 in Northumberland County and nine in Haliburton County. The health unit notes that due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Hospitalized cases: Eight people are currently in hospital — unchanged since Friday. Of the eight, two of them are currently in an intensive care unit — unchanged. There have been 173 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic was declared — three more since Friday — which includes 94 in the Kawarthas (three more), 74 in Northumberland County and five in Haliburton County. The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, intensive care unit admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: 6,713 since the pandemic’s beginning — 25 pending with 3,332 in the Kawarthas, 2,950 in Northumberland County and 375 in Haliburton County.

Resolved cases: 6,471 — an additional 106 since Friday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 96.3 per cent of all cases.

Testing: Ross Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 assessment centre is operating out of the Victoria Park Armoury on Kent Street West in Lindsay. More details are available in this article.

Rapid-antigen tests: The Ontario government says free rapid antigen tests will be made available at select grocery stores and pharmacies. For other community eligibility, visit the government’s website.

Vaccination

The health unit’s latest vaccination rate data was released Monday and includes:

Eligible residents (age five and older) : 85.8 per cent with one dose; 82.4 per cent with two doses

: 85.8 per cent with one dose; 82.4 per cent with two doses Adults (age 18 and older) : 89 per cent with one dose; 86.4 per cent with two doses; 60.2 per cent with three doses

: 89 per cent with one dose; 86.4 per cent with two doses; 60.2 per cent with three doses Doses administered: 158,595 first doses; 151,981 second doses and 97,505 third doses

Walk-in clinics are open for all hours for anyone aged five and older looking for a first, second or booster dose at immunization clinics in Cobourg, Lindsay, Colborne, Minden, Fenelon Falls, Brighton and Campbellford. Appointments can also be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” A new outbreak was declared Feb. 10 at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg but was not added to the dashboard until Monday. Details are unavailable.

Other active outbreaks as of Monday afternoon (unless noted, case details unavailable):

Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay: Declared late Feb. 4 on the medical unit. As of Monday afternoon, there were 12 cases — six patients and six staff.

in Lindsay: Declared late Feb. 4 on the medical unit. As of Monday afternoon, there were 12 cases — six patients and six staff. Frost Manor long-term care in Lindsay: Declared late Feb. 4

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared late Feb. 4 Fenelon Court long-term care in Fenelon Falls: Declared Jan. 21.

long-term care in Fenelon Falls: Declared Jan. 21. Central East Correctional Centre: Declared Jan. 17. Outbreaks were declared on “multiple units.” The province on Feb. 10 reported 48 active cases among inmates, down 61 on Feb. 9. At its peak, there were 269 cases on Jan. 31.

Outbreaks were declared resolved at Extendicare Dysart et al (declared Jan. 28), Rosewood Estates Gracious Retirement Living in Cobourg (declared Jan. 24), Regency long-term care in Port Hope (declared Jan. 4) and at Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg (declared Dec. 26, 2021).

