Mother, child from Okanagan Falls killed in crash near Sicamous

The Sicamous RCMP is investigating a Thursday crash that claimed the life of an Okanagan Falls woman and her child.

There was a two-vehicle collision in the 1800-block of the Trans Canada Highway just after 9 a.m. on Feb. 17 between a pick-up and a semi-truck and trailer.

“When officers arrived at the scene they found the occupants of a pick-up truck, a 45-year-old woman from Okanagan Falls and her child, had died,” RCMP said in a press release.

“Initial investigation has determined that the woman, who was travelling eastbound on the Trans Canada had lost control of her pick-up, veered into the westbound lane and into the path of the semi-truck and trailer. The semi driver attempted to avoid the collision but was unable to do so, and T-boned the pick-up.”

The semi-driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. He was not injured.

“While the investigation remains in the very early stages, speed and alcohol have been ruled out and it appears that winter road conditions may have contributed to this tragic collision,” Sgt. Murray McNeil said in a press release.

“Our thoughts are with the woman’s family at this very difficult time.”