Edmonton police officer charged with assault causing bodily harm

An Edmonton Police Service officer is accused of injuring a suspect who was in police custody.
Alberta’s police watchdog says the 20-year-old man was hurt on November 22nd, 2019, while in police cells.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says Constable Michael Zacharuk was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm.
Investigators did not release the extent of the man’s injuries, his medical condition, or Zacharuk’s police duty status.
Zacharuk was released and is scheduled to appear in Edmonton provincial court Mar. 23.
© 2022 The Canadian Press
