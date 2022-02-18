Menu

Crime

Edmonton police officer charged with assault causing bodily harm

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2022 9:04 am
An Edmonton Police Service logo View image in full screen
An Edmonton Police Service logo is shown at a news conference in Edmonton on October 2, 2017. Police say a man has been charged in what is suspected to be a hate-motivated attack. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. GAC

An Edmonton Police Service officer is accused of injuring a suspect who was in police custody.

Alberta’s police watchdog says the 20-year-old man was hurt on November 22nd, 2019, while in police cells.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says Constable Michael Zacharuk was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Investigators did not release the extent of the man’s injuries, his medical condition, or Zacharuk’s police duty status.

Zacharuk was released and is scheduled to appear in Edmonton provincial court Mar. 23.

