Crime

Notre Dame homicide victim killed during beer vendor robbery

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 17, 2022 11:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Beer vendor employee victim in Notre Dame homicide' Beer vendor employee victim in Notre Dame homicide
New details tonight on a homicide at a beer vendor on Notre Dame Avenue earlier this week. Global News has learned it took place during a robbery.

Global News has learned a homicide at a Notre Dame Avenue beer vendor Tuesday morning occurred during a robbery.

The family of 19-year-old John Lloyd Barrion confirms the man was an employee at the vendor and was killed while working.

Sources say Barrion complied with all demands, but was killed anyway.

Winnipeg police ID 19-year-old homicide victim found at vendor

Police would not say how many suspects they are searching for or if any arrests have been made.

Police would not say how many suspects they are searching for or if any arrests have been made.

A vigil for Barrion will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at 1400 Notre Dame Avenue.

A vigil for Barrion will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at 1400 Notre Dame Avenue.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
