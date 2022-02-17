Notre Dame homicide victim killed during beer vendor robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Global News has learned a homicide at a Notre Dame Avenue beer vendor Tuesday morning occurred during a robbery.

The family of 19-year-old John Lloyd Barrion confirms the man was an employee at the vendor and was killed while working.

Sources say Barrion complied with all demands, but was killed anyway.

Police would not say how many suspects they are searching for or if any arrests have been made.

A vigil for Barrion will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at 1400 Notre Dame Avenue.