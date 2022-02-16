Winnipeg cops ID 19-year-old homicide victim found at vendor

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have released the name of a homicide victim who was found at a Notre Dame Avenue beer vendor early Tuesday morning.

John Lloyd Maaba Barrion, 19, died after being taken to hospital in unstable condition. He was found around 3:10 a.m. by emergency personnel at the vendor in the 1400 block of Notre Dame.

Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

