Crime

Winnipeg cops ID 19-year-old homicide victim found at vendor

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 16, 2022 1:37 pm
The man was found injured at this Notre Dame Avenue beer vendor and taken to hospital, where he died. View image in full screen
The man was found injured at this Notre Dame Avenue beer vendor and taken to hospital, where he died. Global News

Winnipeg police have released the name of a homicide victim who was found at a Notre Dame Avenue beer vendor early Tuesday morning.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigate homicide at beer vendor on Notre Dame Avenue

John Lloyd Maaba Barrion, 19, died after being taken to hospital in unstable condition. He was found around 3:10 a.m. by emergency personnel at the vendor in the 1400 block of Notre Dame.

Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Winnipeg police investigate homicide at beer vendor on Notre Dame Avenue
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
