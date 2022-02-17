Menu

Crime

Two more people charged in connection with Operation East Side in southeast Calgary

By Paula Tran Corus Radio
Posted February 17, 2022 1:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Authorities dismantle massive homeless encampment they say was used as a hub for crime' Authorities dismantle massive homeless encampment they say was used as a hub for crime
Calgary police say it was a criminal element that became so entrenched in the core, it could no longer be tolerated. Over the last couple of months, nearly 30 violent encounters happened in front of the Drop-In Centre. As Jill Croteau reports, police along with the fire department, bylaw officers and social agencies initiated 'Operation East Side'.

Two more people were arrested and charged in connection with Operation East Side in southeast Calgary on Tuesday.

Calgary Police Service executed three search warrants Tuesday, one at a room in the Hilton Hotel at 711-4 St. S.E., and two at Westkey Storage at 1505-17 Ave. S.E.

The search warrants are part of Operation East Side, a program that began last December that aimed to address the growth of violence against vulnerable Calgarians along Dermot Baldwin Way. CPS stepped up patrols in the area and several social-service agencies have been working to connect vulnerable individuals in the area to available resources.

The arrests also come after CPS dismantled a homeless camp outside the Calgary Drop-In Centre last Thursday, described by police as a “gauntlet of violence and drug trafficking.”

Read more: Homeless camp outside Calgary Drop-In Centre dismantled, charges laid

“We believe these individuals were moving a large volume of a variety of drugs in minute quantities over the past months as part of the drug distribution network targeting vulnerable Calgarians, using violence, intimidation and control of resources to secure their territory,” said Insp. Clare Smart in a press release on Thursday.

“We will continue to pursue anyone who chooses to prey on the vulnerable for the sake of profit.”

Click to play video: 'Alberta police chiefs says it’s too soon support drug decriminalization as cities push for change' Alberta police chiefs says it’s too soon support drug decriminalization as cities push for change
Alberta police chiefs says it’s too soon support drug decriminalization as cities push for change – Jan 20, 2022

During the searches, the following items were seized:

  • 40.8 g methamphetamine (valued at $4,080)
  • 81.6 g fentanyl (valued at $12,225)
  • 9.8 g cocaine (valued at $980)
  • 211.6 g Percocet pills (valued at $3,034)
  • 2.4 g of psilocybin (valued at $48)
  • Scales, score sheets, packaging, cell phones, cash and other distribution paraphernalia
  • Umarex Glock model 19 fixed slide BB Air Pistol
  • Live shotgun ammunition
  • Knives
  • Brass knuckles,
  • Body armour
  • Pepper spray

Read more: Advocate for homeless says ‘very common’ attacks on vulnerable people highlights dangers

Branko Jurinovic, 32, faces 37 charges and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. The charges include:

  • Five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
  • One count of proceeds of crime, under $5,000
  • One count of possession of stolen property, under $5,000
  • One count of hazardous storage of a firearm
  • One count of possession of a prohibited weapon
  • Nine counts of possess weapon contrary to order
  • Sixteen counts of fail to comply with release order
  • One count of possession of stolen property, under $5,000
  • One count of operate motor vehicle while prohibited
  • One count of operate uninsured motor vehicle on highway

Olivia Thunderblanket, 39, faces 12 charges and will appear in court on Mar. 10. Her charges include:

  • Five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
  • One count of proceeds of crime, under $5,000
  • One count of possession of stolen property, under $5,000
  • One count of hazardous storage of a firearm
  • One count of possession of a prohibited weapon
  • Three counts of possess weapon contrary to order

Read more: Tents moved outside Calgary homeless shelter as outreach groups field cold weather calls

CPS said that as a result of Operation East Side, the Calgary Drop-In Centre connected with 36 people with more than 97 services.

“What took place over the last week – from Operation East Side to our own Housing and Resource Day alongside – is a testament to the power of collaboration across a group of dedicated services,” said Calgary Drop-In Centre executive director Sandra Clarkson.

Click to play video: 'Concerns for homeless and addicted Calgarians intensify after encampment dismantled' Concerns for homeless and addicted Calgarians intensify after encampment dismantled
