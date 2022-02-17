Person reportedly shot in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are investigating a reported shooting in the Downtown Eastside.

Police have taped off an area at Hastings Street and Carrall Street and several evidence markers were also scattered around the scene.

One person was reportedly shot around 9 p.m. Wednesday night but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

BC Emergency Health Services told Global News crews responded to the area for a shooting and a person was transported to the hospital.

Global News has reached out to Vancouver police for more information.