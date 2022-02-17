Menu

Crime

Person reportedly shot in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 17, 2022 12:55 pm
Vancouver DTES shooting View image in full screen
Vancouver police on the scene of a reported shooting in the DTES Wednesday night. Shane MacKichan

Vancouver police are investigating a reported shooting in the Downtown Eastside.

Police have taped off an area at Hastings Street and Carrall Street and several evidence markers were also scattered around the scene.

One person was reportedly shot around 9 p.m. Wednesday night but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

BC Emergency Health Services told Global News crews responded to the area for a shooting and a person was transported to the hospital.

Global News has reached out to Vancouver police for more information.

