Crime

Montreal police investigate Rosemont shooting Wednesday night

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 17, 2022 7:16 am
SPVM View image in full screen
Montreal Police are investigating a shooting. February 17, 2022. The Canadian Press

Montreal police are investigating after gunshots were heard late Wednesday in the northeast neighbourhood of Rosemont.

READ  MORE: Man fatally shot in LaSalle is Montreal’s 2nd homicide of the year

At around 10:30 p.m., police received a number of calls to 911 reporting several gunshots in a residential area, at the intersection of rue Saint-Zotique Est and 20e Avenue.

Investigators found a handful of bullet casings on the ground. A nearby parked car was also found with several bullet holes.

No injuries were reported, police say.

The SPVM canine squad was called in to find evidence.

Investigators will try to find out if there are any surveillance cameras in the area that captured clues.

READ MORE: Teen injured but stable after shooting in Montreal apartment, police say

© 2022 The Canadian Press
