Montreal police investigate Rosemont shooting Wednesday night

Montreal police are investigating after gunshots were heard late Wednesday in the northeast neighbourhood of Rosemont.

At around 10:30 p.m., police received a number of calls to 911 reporting several gunshots in a residential area, at the intersection of rue Saint-Zotique Est and 20e Avenue.

Investigators found a handful of bullet casings on the ground. A nearby parked car was also found with several bullet holes.

No injuries were reported, police say.

The SPVM canine squad was called in to find evidence.

Investigators will try to find out if there are any surveillance cameras in the area that captured clues.

