Man fatally shot in LaSalle is Montreal’s 2nd homicide of the year

A man has died after he was shot in the garage of a home in Montreal’s LaSalle borough late Wednesday.

Montreal police say several calls were made to 911 shortly after 9 p.m. about gunshots on Marie Rollet Street near Guy Bouchard Boulevard.

Officers found the man. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The victim later died from his injuries, according to police.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is underway.

Police say the death marks the second homicide in Montreal in 2022.

—with files from Global News’ Julie Turcotte and The Canadian Press

