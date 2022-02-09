Menu

Crime

Classes cancelled at Montreal high school after altercation sends 2 teens to hospital

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted February 9, 2022 10:09 am
Click to play video: 'St-Thomas High School Stabbing' St-Thomas High School Stabbing
A 16-year-old teenager is critical condition and another injured after being stabbed by a group of teenagers outside St-Thomas High School in Pointe-Claire Tuesday afternoon. As Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports, both police and the school board are investigating the violent incident.

All classes have been cancelled at St-Thomas High School on Wednesday after a violent altercation sent two teens to hospital and led to the arrests of three minors.

The Lester B. Pearson School Board made the decision in order to allow Montreal police to continue their investigation in Pointe-Claire in the city’s West Island.

A 16-year-old boy remains in critical condition after he was stabbed in his upper body. A second teenager, who is 15, is also in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two stabbings are related, according to police.

Read more: Montreal teen in critical condition after stabbing during fight near high school

Police say two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old have been arrested. They are meeting with investigators.

The altercation between two groups occurred Tuesday afternoon in front of St-Thomas High School.

The school board told Global News some of those involved in the incident are students at the school, but it would not confirm if they are victims or those arrested.

Investigators hope to speak to the 15-year-old in hospital with less serious injures when the teen recovers.

Police say charges could be laid as early as Wednesday.

“Investigators still trying to determine the reason behind the fight and what caused it to degenerate,” police spokesperson Manuel Couture said.

with files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

