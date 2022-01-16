Teen injured but stable after shooting in Montreal apartment, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Montreal police say they are investigating after a 14-year-old was shot and injured inside an apartment on Saturday night.

They say they received a call around 6 p.m. about gunshots in the city’s Ville-Marie borough.

Police say the teen was taken to hospital for lower-body injuries, but his condition is now stable.

READ MORE: 17-year-old boy shot dead in Plateau-Mont-Royal

Spokeswoman Caroline Chevrefils says investigators established the shooting happened inside an apartment after meeting with the teen today.

She says the investigation will determine whether it was an accidental or intentional shooting, adding no arrests have been made so far.

The incident comes three days after Montreal’s first homicide of 2022 in which 17-year-old Amir Benayad died Thursday following a shooting in the city’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

Story continues below advertisement