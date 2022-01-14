Menu

Crime

17-year-old boy shot dead in Plateau-Mont-Royal

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 14, 2022 7:27 am
17-year-old boy becomes the first homicide victim of 2022 on the Island of Montreal. January 13, 2022. View image in full screen
17-year-old boy becomes the first homicide victim of 2022 on the Island of Montreal. January 13, 2022. TVA

A 17-year-old teenager died in hospital after being shot Thursday evening in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough of Montreal.

Gunfire was reported at the corner of Roy and Rivard streets around 6:50 p.m. Thursday, police said.

The victim was found in critical condition and rushed to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Read more: Fatal shooting marks Montreal’s 37th homicide of 2021

One or more suspects reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived, according to police.

Police continue to interview witnesses and the canine unit is helping with the investigation.

This is the first homicide on the island of Montreal in 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
