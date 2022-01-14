17-year-old boy shot dead in Plateau-Mont-Royal

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 17-year-old teenager died in hospital after being shot Thursday evening in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough of Montreal.

Gunfire was reported at the corner of Roy and Rivard streets around 6:50 p.m. Thursday, police said.

The victim was found in critical condition and rushed to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

One or more suspects reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived, according to police.

Police continue to interview witnesses and the canine unit is helping with the investigation.

This is the first homicide on the island of Montreal in 2022.

Advertisement