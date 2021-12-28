Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Fatal shooting marks Montreal’s 37th homicide of 2021

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted December 28, 2021 11:13 am
Montreal police officer at a crime scene in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. View image in full screen
Montreal police officer at a crime scene in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Police are investigating after a fatal shooting in Montreal’s Saint-Leonard borough on Monday night.

Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture said a 911 call reporting gunshots fired near the intersection of Jean-Talon Street and de l’Assomption Boulevard came in at 9:40 p.m.

Read more: Montreal police investigate 35th homicide of 2021 after man gunned down Wednesday

Police located a 39-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Couture said the man was conscious during his transport to hospital but that his condition deteriorated.

Read more: Montreal teenager dead after shooting at house party, police say

He later died of his injuries in hospital.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Couture confirmed the man’s death is the 37th homicide of 2021 in Montreal.

A perimeter was put in place and investigators with the major crimes unit were at the scene Tuesday morning.

No arrests have been made.

Click to play video: 'Quebec introduces $52 million in new funding to tackle gun violence, crime' Quebec introduces $52 million in new funding to tackle gun violence, crime
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal Police tagSPVM tagGun Violence tagFatal Shooting tagMontreal shooting tagMontreal Homicide tagMontreal gun violence tagSaint-Leonard shooting tag37th homicide tagMontreal homicide 2021 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers