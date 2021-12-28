Fatal shooting marks Montreal’s 37th homicide of 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a fatal shooting in Montreal’s Saint-Leonard borough on Monday night.

Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture said a 911 call reporting gunshots fired near the intersection of Jean-Talon Street and de l’Assomption Boulevard came in at 9:40 p.m.

Police located a 39-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Couture said the man was conscious during his transport to hospital but that his condition deteriorated.

He later died of his injuries in hospital.

Couture confirmed the man’s death is the 37th homicide of 2021 in Montreal.

A perimeter was put in place and investigators with the major crimes unit were at the scene Tuesday morning.

No arrests have been made.