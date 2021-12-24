Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Young man shot several times at house party, Montreal police say

By Travis Todd Global News
Posted December 24, 2021 8:46 am
Click to play video: 'Montrealers march against violence' Montrealers march against violence
Montrealers took to the streets on Saturday to denounce the recent violent incidents that left several teenage victims dead. Global's Phil Carpenter reports – Dec 11, 2021

A young man is fighting for his life after being shot several times early Friday morning in the Town of Mount Royal.

At around 1:45 a.m Friday, a 911 call was placed reporting gunfire at a private residence on Trenton Avenue near Aberdale Road.

Emergency services discovered the victim, an 18-year-old man, lying unconscious on the floor.

He had been shot several times in the upper body.

The man was rushed to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The victim was attending a house party at a private residence when a fight broke out and shots were fired, according to police.

Trending Stories

Read more: Montreal police shed light on spike in gun violence

Story continues below advertisement

No suspects have been arrested and police are gathering statements from various witnesses at the scene.

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old shot earlier in the week succumbed to his injuries Thursday, after having been shot several times in Montreal’s Ville-Marie district.

At around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, a call was placed to 911 reporting gunfire on des Érables Avenue, near Sherbrooke Street, in central Montreal.

Emergency services discovered the victim, a 33-year-old man, unconscious, suffering from several gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was transported to hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries.

It is the city’s 35th homicide of the year.

— with files from The Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagMontreal Police tagGun Violence tagMontreal crime tagMontreal shooting tagTown of Mount Royal taggun shots tagaberdale road tagtrenton avenue tagville-marie district tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers