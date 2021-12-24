Young man shot several times at house party, Montreal police say

Send this page to someone via email

A young man is fighting for his life after being shot several times early Friday morning in the Town of Mount Royal.

At around 1:45 a.m Friday, a 911 call was placed reporting gunfire at a private residence on Trenton Avenue near Aberdale Road.

Emergency services discovered the victim, an 18-year-old man, lying unconscious on the floor.

He had been shot several times in the upper body.

The man was rushed to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The victim was attending a house party at a private residence when a fight broke out and shots were fired, according to police.

No suspects have been arrested and police are gathering statements from various witnesses at the scene.

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old shot earlier in the week succumbed to his injuries Thursday, after having been shot several times in Montreal’s Ville-Marie district.

At around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, a call was placed to 911 reporting gunfire on des Érables Avenue, near Sherbrooke Street, in central Montreal.

Emergency services discovered the victim, a 33-year-old man, unconscious, suffering from several gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was transported to hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries.

It is the city’s 35th homicide of the year.

— with files from The Canadian Press