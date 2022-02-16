Menu

Sports

Mexican heavyweight Cruz Azul beats Forge FC 1-0 to open CONCACAF Champions League play

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 16, 2022 10:20 pm

Forge FC dropped the first game of its round-of-16 CONCACAF Champions League matchup with Mexican heavyweight Cruz Azul.

The visitors from LIGA MX squeaked out a 1-0 win over the two-time Canadian Premier League champions on Wednesday night in front of 20,000 at Tim Horton’s Field.

The only goal came in the 31st minute when Venezuelan midfielder Rómulo Otero slotted a ball past keeper Triston Henry.

Read more: Hamilton’s Forge FC to begin 2022 CPL campaign in B.C. against champs Pacific FC

Advancing to the next round becomes more difficult for Forge with the return leg at Mexico City’s historic Azteca Stadium on Feb. 24.

Forge qualified for the round of 16 by virtue of making the semifinals of the 2021 CONCACAF League, a feeder tournament that Forge has taken part in the last three years.

Cruz Azul is already five games into the Mexican season and stands fourth in the table with a 3-1-1 record.

