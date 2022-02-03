Hamilton’s Forge FC to begin 2022 CPL campaign in B.C. against champs Pacific FC

Send this page to someone via email

Forge FC will start their fourth season in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) the way they ended it, with a match against Pacific FC.

The two-time champions from Hamilton will travel to Starlight Stadium in Victoria, B.C., on April 10 to play the reigning champions, according to their CPL schedule released on Thursday.

Pacific became the 2021 champions after squeaking out a 1-0 victory over Forge in the league final at Tim Horton’s Field in December.

The man that scored the goal for the purple and teal in that match, B.C.-born Alessandro Hojabrpour, will be wearing orange and black in the season opener after signing a multi-year deal with Forge.

Forge’s first home game will be a week later on Apr. 16 when they take on Calgary-based Calvary FC.

The 2022 CPL championship game, on Oct. 29, will be a single-game showdown.

However, the four-team playoff will see two-legged affairs with 1st vs. 4th and 2nd vs. 3rd after regular-season play.

This is a change from the 2021 CPL season, which featured single-legged ties in the semi-final round.

Forge’s next game is in just under two weeks when they face Mexico City side Cruz Azul in the CONCACAF Champions league’s round of 16.

Game time is 8 p.m. at Tim Horton’s Field.