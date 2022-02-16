Kamloops RCMP release image of suspect in suspicious fire

RCMP in Kamloops, B.C., are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a suspicious fire that damaged two homes.
Police were called to the fire in the 1700-block of Westsyde Road around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
“The fire was quickly deemed suspicious and a Kamloops RCMP fire investigator attended the scene, along with the Forensic Identification Unit and General Investigative Services Team,” Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a media release.
Mounties released images of a suspect captured on security video in the area, and are asking anyone who thinks they recognize the person to contact police.
