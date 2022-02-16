Menu

Crime

2 people killed in head-on collision near Hensall: Huron OPP

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted February 16, 2022 4:49 pm
A pair of police lights View image in full screen
File. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

Huron County and West Region Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after two people were killed in a double-fatal collision near Hensall, Ont., on Tuesday.

Tuesday night around 10:10 p.m., OPP, Huron County paramedics and Hensall fire responded to the collision scene located just south of Hensall on London Road.

Police say they located two heavily damaged sedans that had collided head-on.

One of the drivers, Jacob McDougall, 27, from Hensall, was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination will be conducted Wednesday.

Trending Stories

Police say both the driver and passenger in the other car were transported to the hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

The passenger, Greta Zwaan, 82, from Exeter, later died in hospital. The driver, an 86-year-old from Exeter, remains in hospital with serious injuries.

London Road was closed for several hours for the collision investigation, however, it has since reopened.

