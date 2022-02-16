2 people killed in head-on collision near Hensall: Huron OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Huron County and West Region Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after two people were killed in a double-fatal collision near Hensall, Ont., on Tuesday.

Tuesday night around 10:10 p.m., OPP, Huron County paramedics and Hensall fire responded to the collision scene located just south of Hensall on London Road.

Police say they located two heavily damaged sedans that had collided head-on.

One of the drivers, Jacob McDougall, 27, from Hensall, was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination will be conducted Wednesday.

Police say both the driver and passenger in the other car were transported to the hospital.

The passenger, Greta Zwaan, 82, from Exeter, later died in hospital. The driver, an 86-year-old from Exeter, remains in hospital with serious injuries.

London Road was closed for several hours for the collision investigation, however, it has since reopened.