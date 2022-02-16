Menu

Crime

7 charged after Kingston police drug raid

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted February 16, 2022 2:31 pm
Kingston police have charged seven people in connection with a drug raid on Park Street on Feb 10. View image in full screen
Kingston police have charged seven people in connection with a drug raid on Park Street on Feb 10. Kingston police

Kingston police have charged seven people in connection with a drug raid on a Park Street residence on Feb. 10.

Police say the raid led to the discovery of cocaine, crystal meth, hydromorphone pills, a loaded Glock pistol and more evidence of drug trafficking.

As a result, the following people are facing firearm and drug trafficking charges:

Trending Stories
  • 44-year-old Tracey Whalen of Kingston
  • 26-year-old Melissa Calbury of Kingston
  • 54-year-old Roy Lindo of Kingston
  • 38-year-old Paul Amaral of Kingston
  • 40-year-old James Redden of Kingston

Additionally, two young offenders from the Oshawa area are facing the same charges.

