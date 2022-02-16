7 charged after Kingston police drug raid

Kingston police have charged seven people in connection with a drug raid on a Park Street residence on Feb. 10.
Police say the raid led to the discovery of cocaine, crystal meth, hydromorphone pills, a loaded Glock pistol and more evidence of drug trafficking.
As a result, the following people are facing firearm and drug trafficking charges:
Trending Stories
- 44-year-old Tracey Whalen of Kingston
- 26-year-old Melissa Calbury of Kingston
- 54-year-old Roy Lindo of Kingston
- 38-year-old Paul Amaral of Kingston
- 40-year-old James Redden of Kingston
Additionally, two young offenders from the Oshawa area are facing the same charges.
Catalytic converter thefts in the Kingston region
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments