7 charged after Kingston police drug raid

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Kingston police have charged seven people in connection with a drug raid on a Park Street residence on Feb. 10.

Police say the raid led to the discovery of cocaine, crystal meth, hydromorphone pills, a loaded Glock pistol and more evidence of drug trafficking.

As a result, the following people are facing firearm and drug trafficking charges:

44-year-old Tracey Whalen of Kingston

26-year-old Melissa Calbury of Kingston

54-year-old Roy Lindo of Kingston

38-year-old Paul Amaral of Kingston

40-year-old James Redden of Kingston

Additionally, two young offenders from the Oshawa area are facing the same charges.

1:53 Catalytic converter thefts in the Kingston region Catalytic converter thefts in the Kingston region – Feb 4, 2022