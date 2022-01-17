Kingston, Ont. man facing 24 charges after foot chase with police

A Kingston, Ont., man is facing two dozen charges after he fled a police traffic stop on foot Saturday.
Police say the traffic stop took place at about 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning near Montreal and Railway streets. The vehicle was a taxi and police say they noticed the passenger as someone known to police.
The male passenger fled on foot from Railway and Patrick streets.
The man led police on a foot chase to a housing complex at 375 Patrick St. where he was eventually apprehended and handcuffed.
Police say the man was in possession of a 9mm Glock handgun, 77 grams of suspected fentanyl and 2.5 grams of suspected crystal meth.
Once police returned to the taxi they found a satchel the man had left behind, which they say contained police-grade body armour, cash and two cellphones.
Twenty-three-year-old Joshua Brandon Mundell faces a total of 24 charges including:
- Resist arrest
- Weapons dangerous x 2
- Carrying a concealed weapon x 2
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine) x 2
- Possession of stolen property under $5,000
- Breach of probation x 2
- Possession of a weapon while prohibited x 3
- Possession of ammunition while prohibited x 3
- Other firearms and ammunition offences (licensing, storage, classification) x 8
He was remanded into custody to attend court at a future date.
