Elderly woman who had been missing for several days located by Kingston police

Kingston police say they have located an elderly woman who had been missing for four days.
Police received a call to check on the woman on Monday, and when they arrived she could not be found.
Police noticed all of the windows and doors were locked, but when they checked the exterior of the home they could hear a faint cry for help.
Trending Stories
One of the officers then broke one of the doors and found the 80-year-old lying on the ground.
Police identify victim in fatal Westport house fire
They believe she had fallen down four stairs.
Police say the woman was sent to Kingston General Hospital for a medical assessment.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments