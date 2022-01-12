Menu

Elderly woman who had been missing for several days located by Kingston police

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 12, 2022 2:56 pm
Kingston police sign. View image in full screen
Kingston police sign. Global Kingston

Kingston police say they have located an elderly woman who had been missing for four days.

Police received a call to check on the woman on Monday, and when they arrived she could not be found.

Police noticed all of the windows and doors were locked, but when they checked the exterior of the home they could hear a faint cry for help.

One of the officers then broke one of the doors and found the 80-year-old lying on the ground.

They believe she had fallen down four stairs.

Police say the woman was sent to Kingston General Hospital for a medical assessment.

