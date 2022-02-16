Ontario COVID numbers: 1,403 people in hospital, 364 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 1,403 people in hospital with COVID on Wednesday, with 364 in intensive care units as overall figures continue to trend downwards.

This is down by 147 hospitalizations but a decrease of 20 in ICUs since the previous day. Last Wednesday, there were 2,059 hospitalizations with 449 in ICU.

The province recently began distinguishing between those who were admitted to hospital directly because of COVID, and those who were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus.

Of the 1,403 people in hospital with COVID-19, 54 per cent of them were admitted because of the virus, while 46 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the 364 people in ICUs with the virus, 82 per cent were admitted because of COVID, while 18 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 2,532 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to recent testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 1,042,481.

Of the 2,532 new cases recorded, the data showed 376 were unvaccinated people, 91 were partially vaccinated people, 1,767 were fully vaccinated people. For 297 people the vaccination status was unknown.

The death toll in the province has risen to 12,167 as 47 more virus-related deaths were added. A ministry of health spokesperson said 46 of the deaths occurred over the past 30 days. One death was from more than a month ago.

“Of these, one death occurred on Feb. 15, eight deaths occurred on Feb. 14 and nine deaths occurred on Feb. 13, with the remaining occurring in the preceding days,” the spokesperson said.

There are a total of 1,078,610 recoveries, which is around 96 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 3,537 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 90.2 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 92.4 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 52.5 per cent — more than 6.7 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

Story continues below advertisement

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 54 per cent with 24.2 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 31,735 doses in the last day.

The government said 19,839 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 7,013 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 10.2 per cent.

Advertisement